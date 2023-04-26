78.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rotary Club’s Smiles for Veterans donors providing dental health to those in need

By Staff Report

Donors to the Rotary Club’s Smiles for Veterans fund recently attended an open house at Langley Health Services’ new dental bus.

Check presentation for the Smiles for Veterans fund to Tom Chase, CEO Langley Health Services, from The Village of Poinciana Social Club and Rotary. Club of The Villages Evening.

The interior of the bus is a custom two-chair dental office. Most dental services can be done inside the bus by LHS dentist and staff.

The Smiles for Veterans fund was started in 2017 as a collaborative effort led by Rotarian Jim Bodenner. Seed funds from the Sunshine State Veterans Fund and Summer Glen Veterans and Rotary Club of the Villages are used to provide grants to low-income veterans for dental services.

Paul Quinn, Langley Health Services, explains the equipment inside the dental bus to Rotarian Fred Robey.

“As we have shared the story, donations have come in from individuals, Military Officers of America Association-Villages Chapter, and other groups,” according to Rotarian Dusty Rhodes.

The first months of the program involved many extractions, and Paul Quinn of Langley Health Services reached out to Bodenner to explain the need to follow-up with dentures.

“We have been able to offer dentures for $800 plus a grant from Smiles for Veterans to cover the balance,” Quinn said. More than 400 grants have been provided to date.

During the open house, one low-income veteran showed up to see if he was qualified.

“He is getting dental work as we speak,” Quinn said.

The Dental Bus is on the road Monday through Friday providing free dental care to low-income people in Marion County. For information, call Langley Health Services at 352-569-2938.

