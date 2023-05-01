79.9 F
The Villages
Monday, May 1, 2023
No bag drop at Southern Oaks

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

First, I’m an avid golfer and play five times a week with a men’s group. We are spread out all over The Villages, from the Historic Side, to a couple of players who live on the course at Southern Oaks. We play all the championship courses on a regular rotation.
However, as large as The Villages has become, which I think is great, sometimes depending on course, someone will occasionally drive their CAR to the course, including myself when playing out to Southern Oaks and others to Lopez that live by Sawgrass. My small complaint would be…….I drive my car to Southern Oaks. I like to get to the course early and practice, BUT…..when I get there I can’t drop my clubs off by the course. The last couple of times I stopped my car by the gate near the starter shack, got out of the car and dumped my clubs on the grass by the side of the road. Then drove and parked by the pro shop and walked over. I apologize for driving my car, but can’t we have a simple bag drop? Most courses have one. It doesn’t have to be huge, maybe just a small cut out to drop the bag and head to the shop. I guess I still wonder why the shop and starter are so far apart. I know all use carts, but sometimes a few have to use cars.

John Privitera
Village of Silver Lake

 

