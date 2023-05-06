Joseph R. Thrift (known to friends as “Joe” and to his family as “Ross”) passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Fla., on March 31, 2023. He was 89 years of age.

Born on January 4, 1934, in Race Pond, Ga., Joe graduated from Fernandina Beach High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy.

Joe became a member of Underwater Demolition Team 12 and later, a member of SEAL Team One. During his Naval career, he advanced to the rank of Chief Boatswain’s Mate and received numerous medals and awards. His military career included 2 tours of duty in Korea and 5 tours in Viet Nam.

Mr. Thrift was one of the original members of the Navy’s Exhibition Parachute Team known as “The Leap Frogs”, performing skydiving demonstrations all over the United States. On his 113th jump, Joe’s parachute malfunctioned and he fell 12,500 feet at 85MPH, sustaining multiple spinal fractures. Despite this serious injury, Joe was determined to recover. Within 6 months, he was restored to full duty and resumed jumping with The Leap Frogs. Joe continued to be an active paratrooper for the remainder of his Naval career, completing a total of 267 jumps by the time he retired. Joe thoroughly enjoyed sharing stories about UDT 12, SEAL Team 1, The Leap Frogs, and the countless highlights and adventures he experienced during the time he proudly served in “The Teams”.

Joe was predeceased by his 5 siblings and by his son, Robert Lee DeLille. He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 39 years, Delora Thrift; his daughter, Wendy (Michael) Edwards; sons, Phillip (Georgene) Thrift and Donald Thrift; stepdaughter, Deborah McCarthy; 3 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; a number of nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends, including the “golf buddies” with whom he enjoyed his favorite pastime over the past 20-plus years in The Villages.

Mr. Thrift will be laid to rest in a Full Military Honors graveside service at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102 Ave., Bushnell, Fla., on Monday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at The American Legion Post 347, 699 W Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake, Fla., where family and friends may gather to share memories of an extraordinary life well lived.

The family suggests that those who wish to make memorial contributions to honor Joe Thrift consider a donation to The Navy SEAL Warrior Fund, a non-profit organization established to raise funds in support of the families of US Navy SEALs who have died while serving our country, or who are presently serving in harm’s way in trouble spots around the world.