Morse Boulevard safety study likely to be hot topic at CDD 1 town hall meeting

A safety study on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 will likely be a hot topic this summer when Community Development District 1 supervisors hold a town hall meeting.

Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. had originally hoped to have the study finished by June, but it was announced at Friday’s CDD 1 meeting that the study won’t be finished until August.

Supervisor Kathy Porter considered it to be “good news” as she said she wants the study to be as thorough as possible.

CDD 1 supervisors agreed to spend more than $100,000 for the study after residents showed up en masse at their meetings demanding action be taken on Morse Boulevard. Residents are concerned about the dangerous intermingling of golf carts and cars on the roadway which has heavy traffic and more than its share of speeders. Residents fault Sumter County officials who have been accused of ignoring the dangerous situation.

The CDD 1 supervisors will be holding a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The Kimley-Horn report should be hot off the press in time for that meeting.