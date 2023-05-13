77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 13, 2023
type here...

Morse Boulevard safety study likely to be hot topic at CDD 1 town hall meeting

By Meta Minton

A safety study on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 will likely be a hot topic this summer when Community Development District 1 supervisors hold a town hall meeting.

Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. had originally hoped to have the study finished by June, but it was announced at Friday’s CDD 1 meeting that the study won’t be finished until August.

Supervisor Kathy Porter considered it to be “good news” as she said she wants the study to be as thorough as possible.

CDD 1 supervisors agreed to spend more than $100,000 for the study after residents showed up en masse at their meetings demanding action be taken on Morse Boulevard. Residents are concerned about the dangerous intermingling of golf carts and cars on the roadway which has heavy traffic and more than its share of speeders. Residents fault Sumter County officials who have been accused of ignoring the dangerous situation.

The CDD 1 supervisors will be holding a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The Kimley-Horn report should be hot off the press in time for that meeting.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s all about the money when it comes to the Morse family

A reader writes that the Morse family is all about making money and does not care about the impact on the environment or people who live here. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is horrified at revelations of ethical breaches on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thank you for support of Vietnam Veterans pancake breakfast

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful to all those who supported their recent pancake breakfast.

We’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive

A Lake Deaton RV Park resident notes that we’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive.

A suggestion to make Meggison Road safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Meggison Road.

Photos