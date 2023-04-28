Sumter County commissioners refuse to address the issue

In response to the article about crossing at Sawgrass Grove reminds me of the north Morse gate issue located at County 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Crossing in front of the gates is a nightmare that the county commissioners will not address … I call it defending the “Master Plan” mentality.

The county commissioners approve a master plan that puts residents at risk and then defend the master plan to the detriment of the residents they are sworn to protect. They should never have approved that crossing nor the one at Morse and County Road 466. But they did and will fight you to the death to protect their poor decision and protect the Developer that put the master plan together.

I think the best response was ” you fix it and pay for it.” You want a bridge or tunnel, pay for it! No lights, stop signs, no “help”.

Get accustomed to hearing that message because you will hear it for years even after people get killed and seriously injured… it was their fault!

Wait until the bicycle rider runs a stop sign and the golf cart driver enters the traffic lane to avoid killing the bike rider without checking first and then gets killed by a car.

We have seen that sequence of events on North Morse Boulevard. Golf cart driver’s fault. Defending the master plan.

James Vaccaro is a resident of the Village of De La Vista West.