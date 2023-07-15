Multi-modal paths will be topic of discussion in special meeting at Savannah Center

Multi-modal paths will be a topic of discussion in a special meeting set for Monday at Savannah Center.

The Districtwide government meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The main participants, in addition to District staff, will be the chairmen of community development districts from throughout The Villages. Other supervisors are expected to be in the audience, too.

The meeting is the result of the dogged efforts of CDD 4 Chairman Cliff Wiener to revive the long-dormant Multi-modal Path Discussion Group.

Other topics on the agenda for Monday are deed compliance, Community Watch and an update on the gates.