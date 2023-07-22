Spruce Creek South man jailed without bond on probation violation

A Spruce Creek South man has been jailed without bond on a probation violation.

Jason Richard Morrissette, 37, was being held this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was transferred Friday following his arrest earlier in the week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at his home at 17705 SE 95th Circle in Summerfield. He is charged with two Sumter County probation violations.

The Norfolk, Va. native has a long history of drug arrests, including a 2018 arrest when a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and Pepper Tree Lane in Wildwood.