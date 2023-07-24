David Cranstone McClatchey

86.9 F
Monday, July 24, 2023
By Staff Report
David Cranstone “Big Guy” McClatchey, 92, of Summerfield, Florida (formerly of Brimfield, Massachusetts, and Waldwick, NJ) passed away July 20, 2023, at the Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, Florida.

He was the husband of Sandra Fay McClatchey (Cutler) for 41 years. David was born in Englewood, NJ, and was the son of the late Evelyn and Walter McClatchey.

He served in the Army for two years during the Korean war. Before retiring, he was an Accountant and Business Consultant for over 50 years. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, tennis, reading and a good glass of red wine. Prior to moving to Florida, he was a member of Rotary International, The Fire Department, and was a founding member of the Northwest Bergen Sewer Authority.

Dave is survived by his wife Sandy, and children: Kathleen May (Thomas) of Saddle River, NJ, David McClatchey (Karen) of Fair Lawn, NJ, David Fortier (Justienne) of Warren, MA and Robert Fortier (Amy) of Benton, KY. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara Hines (Peter). He had numerous grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Brett Joselyn, Sam, Alyssa, Benjamin and Marie Fay, and great granddaughters, Lucy and Charlotte.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Photos