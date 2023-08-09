97.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Make good choices to live a longer healthier life

By Villages-News Editorial

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us that most cancers take years to develop. Many things can affect your chance of getting cancer. Things that raise your chance of getting cancer are called risk factors.

You can’t control some risk factors, like getting older. But you can control many others. In fact, there are things you can do every day to avoid getting cancer. Two of the most important things you can do are making healthy choices and getting the screening tests that are right for you.

Quitting smoking is one of the best ways to lower your cancer risk. Smoking can cause cancer almost anywhere in the body. If you don’t smoke, make sure you stay away from other people’s smoke.

The link between smoking and cancer is well-known. But you may be surprised by other things that can lead to cancer.

  • Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun or artificial sources like a tanning bed, booth, or sunlamp can cause skin cancer, the most common cancer.
  • Drinking alcohol raises your risk of getting five kinds of cancer, including liver cancer and colorectal cancer.
  • About 40 percent of all cancers are associated with overweight and obesity.

