Alligator hiding at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

This good-looking juvenile alligator was hiding in plain sight in the early morning at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This good-looking juvenile alligator was hiding in plain sight in the early morning at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.