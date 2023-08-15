90 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Alligator hiding at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

This good-looking juvenile alligator was hiding in plain sight in the early morning at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

