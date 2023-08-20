Villagers cheer Publix’s decision to keep dogs out of stores

Villagers are cheering a decision by Publix to advise shoppers not to bring their dogs into its grocery stores.

Publix recently put up signs at its more than 1,300 stores indicating that while service animals are welcome, other pets, including emotional support pets, should not be brought inside.

“I am so tired of all the pets being in the stores. Service animals are a necessity! Pets are a choice that some owners abuse rights of people needing their service animals,” said Villager Sherrie Woolard. “Thank you for standing up and putting a stop to the nonsense of people’s pets in stores.”

Ann Moberg said it’s about time someone stood up to the endless stream of pets making their way into public spaces.

“Finally, someone has come to their senses!” Moberg said.

Many readers said they have health and safety concerns about pets in places where residents are shopping for food.

“I think it is pathetic that people have dogs in the carts where I am supposed to put my food. Their feet and other parts of their body have touched lots of filth before being placed there,” said Pat Norland.

Villager Jill Howell wondered how the store was staying on top of the hygiene problems posed by pets in the store.

“They place their dogs in baby seats. The dog drools on the cart, wipes their butt on the seat and push handles. Who is wiping the carts down? No one, folks,” Howell said.

However, Camille Hoguet said she fears some unintended consequences of Publix’s decision.

“I agree there should be no pets in a grocery store except for service dogs. I have a concern that the same people who think it’s OK to bring an animal into a grocery store would not have enough sense to not lock their pets in a car while they shop. I’m afraid there will be animals dying in hot cars because of careless behavior on the part of the owners. Such a shame,” she said.