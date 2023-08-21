Suspected ‘skip scanner’ arrested in multiple thefts at Walmart in The Villages

A suspected “skip scanner” has been arrested in multiple thefts at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Robbin Sheleen Fijalkowski, 66, was arrested Sunday night at her home in Wildwood on three counts of theft.

Fijalkowski had been arrested Friday afternoon in the attempted theft of $204 worth of merchandise from the store. She admitted she had sufficient funds and could have paid for the items. She posted bond and was released.

That arrest prompted the loss prevention team to take a second look at surveillance from three previous thefts in which a woman was “skip scanning” merchandise in the self-checkout lane. In the three visits to the store, Fijalkowski allegedly stole $79.18, $82.19 and $71.96 worth of merchandise, including diet soda and toilet paper, according to arrest reports from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

As the result of her second arrest on Sunday, Fijalkowski was being held on $650 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.