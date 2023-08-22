Are we better off with a bumbling president?

To the Editor:

Are you better off now?

Consider the political slogan “Are you you better off now?” or under the last president and the answer is obvious. Here are a few major factors that cannot be undisputed. The border is open with millions invading and transported around the country at a cost of billions, military admitting we could not sustain a war, prestige around the world at an all time low, a bumbling president that walks away from reporters questions embarrassing this country on the world stage. Massive corruption being exposed in the White House, FBI, DOJ and other agencies in government.

I agree Trump was crude loud offensive to a fault but the undeniable result of his bullying brashness was this country shown like a beacon as the standard of the world. China was not feared, North Korea was subdued and Taiwan was secure.

So all the Biden supporters I would suggest a little more in-depth review of what is really happening to this country.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont