Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Are we better off with a bumbling president?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Are you better off now?
Consider the political slogan “Are you you better off now?” or under the last president and the answer is obvious. Here are a few major factors that cannot be undisputed. The border is open with millions invading and transported around the country at a cost of billions, military admitting we could not sustain a war, prestige around the world at an all time low, a bumbling president that walks away from reporters questions embarrassing this country on the world stage. Massive corruption being exposed in the White House, FBI, DOJ and other agencies in government.
I agree Trump was crude loud offensive to a fault but the undeniable result of his bullying brashness was this country shown like a beacon as the standard of the world. China was not feared, North Korea was subdued and Taiwan was secure.
So all the Biden supporters I would suggest a little more in-depth review of what is really happening to this country.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

