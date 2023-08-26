Man with suspended license nabbed while riding red motor scooter

A man with a suspended driver’s license was nabbed while riding a red motor scooter.

Tony Aaron Adams, 45, was riding the 50cc scooter at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on South Old Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer found that Adams’ driver’s license had been suspended in April for delinquent child support and failure to pay two citations. The officer also learned that the Florida native has seven prior convictions for driving while license suspended.

Due to the previous convictions, Adams was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.