Thursday, August 31, 2023
Turnpike at near standstill in Lake County after semi-truck accident

By Staff Report

Florida’s Turnpike is at a near standstill as emergency personnel tend to an accident in Lake County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday near mile marker 277 in the northbound lanes Florida Turnpike.

Although limited information has been released, FHP says a semi-truck crashed along the roadway and blocked traffic.

Turnpike at near standstill on August 31
Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 277 as crews attend to an accident involving a semi truck (Photo: FL511.com)

As of 5 p.m., cars are backed up for several miles on the highway.

The crash involved injuries, but no additional information was provided regarding how many people have been hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

All northbound lanes are currently blocked as emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

