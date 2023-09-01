Lawrence Arthur Davidoff, known to all as Larry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 77 in The Villages, FL with friends and loved ones by his side. Larry was born on April 21, 1946, in Patterson, NJ. He was a beloved husband of 54-years to Dianne Davidoff, a loving father to Heather & Alexander Davidoff, and a cherished father-in-law to Amber Gonzales. Larry adored his granddaughters, Melody & Kira Davidoff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitzi and Herbert Davidoff, and is survived by his sister, Joan Kafri.

Larry was known for his warm demeanor, quick wit, and ability to bring a smile to everyone’s face. He had a legendary love for golf, NJ/NY sports, his cats (despite claiming to be more of a dog person), good food, and bad jokes. Larry’s big heart left a deep and meaningful impact on those who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

Larry dedicated 38 years of his life to PSEG in Newark, NJ. He started as a clerk and worked his way up becoming a Senior Compensation Analyst and a top advisor to many Senior Level Executives. His dedication and expertise made him an invaluable asset to the company.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Cape Cod, Larry’s favorite vacation spot, later in the year. It will be a time for family and loved ones to come together and honor Larry’s memory. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice. The hospice provided exceptional care and support to Larry, offering him comfort and peace in his final days.

Larry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His laughter, kindness, and unforgettable sense of humor will forever be remembered. May he rest in peace and live forever in our hearts.