Widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix traffic woes

To the Editor:

Morse Boulevard is a beautiful road. All who live off Morse have experienced the traffic situation on a daily basis. Many others who have put forth expensive “fixes” and have a lot of creative time on their hands have not considered the costly infrastructure and loss of property, privacy and beauty for those bordering the boulevard. The construction disturbance encroaching on neighborhoods already impacted by the new Hacienda Villas, pool, pickleball, corn hole, walking trail and the postal station that services over 3,000 residents all needed by the Developer will “meld” with golfers to create more traffic. Widening this road, creating more room for golf carts will not stop the traffic problem. Cars and trucks are speeding! We need to control the traffic with stop signs, traffic lights, speed control lights, ticketing police presence. Use the laws we already have in place. I was T-boned by a car in my golf cart at Martinez where a bicyclist was killed. I was actually hit by the car itself and ejected, suffering-life long injuries and life-changing injuries. Just a stop sign would have made the difference.

Kristi Sarracco

Village of Hacienda North