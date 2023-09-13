84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
type here...

Widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix traffic woes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Morse Boulevard is a beautiful road. All who live off Morse have experienced the traffic situation on a daily basis. Many others who have put forth expensive “fixes” and have a lot of creative time on their hands have not considered the costly infrastructure and loss of property, privacy and beauty for those bordering the boulevard. The construction disturbance encroaching on neighborhoods already impacted by the new Hacienda Villas, pool, pickleball, corn hole, walking trail and the postal station that services over 3,000 residents all needed by the Developer will “meld” with golfers to create more traffic. Widening this road, creating more room for golf carts will not stop the traffic problem. Cars and trucks are speeding! We need to control the traffic with stop signs, traffic lights, speed control lights, ticketing police presence. Use the laws we already have in place. I was T-boned by a car in my golf cart at Martinez where a bicyclist was killed. I was actually hit by the car itself and ejected, suffering-life long injuries and life-changing injuries. Just a stop sign would have made the difference.

Kristi Sarracco
Village of Hacienda North

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reader wonders ‘Where the beef?’ when it comes to Biden impeachment inquiry

A reader is wondering “Where the beef?” when it comes to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Political bickering is out of control

A reader from Wildwood fears that the political bickering is out of control. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We cannot continue to pay for uncontrolled growth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident comments on the “uncontrolled” growth of The Villages and contends it is not sustainable.

Let’s focus on real issues

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale woman encourages Villagers to focus on the real issues.

Trump family also enjoying Secret Service protection

A Village of Polo Ridge resident responds to a Letter to the Editor bemoaning Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden.

Photos