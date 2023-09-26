Dorothy A. Flanagan

June 20, 1936 – September 8, 2023

Dorothy A. Flanagan, 87, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1936 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late George and Rita Jones. She married James J. Flanagan on April 3, 1954 and in 1990 they moved as snowbirds to Pine Island, Florida and then later to The Villages. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, especially for her grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Anne Flanagan, of The Villages, FL and Sharon Dobbins of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Patricia (Michael) Logan of The Villages, FL; 8 grandchildren, John Gamache (Katie) of Hampton, NH, Kristian (John) Morgan of Lancaster, SC, Matthew (Veronika) Sawyer of Jacksonville, FL, Meaghan (Justin) Kinzle of Highland, CA, Kahleigh (Richard) Travis of Stedman, NC, Cody (Zachary) Sawyer of Cape Coral, FL, Shaehmus (Lilian) of Jacksonville, NC, Shawn (Sophia) Sawyer of Waianae, HI; and 16 great grandchildren; niece, Kelly (John) Macmillian of Methuen, MA; nephew, Shaun Logan of The Villages, FL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James J. Flanagan; and her parents, George J. and Rita Jones.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:30 am, located at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Committal service will be held on the same day at 1 pm, Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.