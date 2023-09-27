James Michael Opatrny

James Michael (Jim) Opatrny from Canton, Michigan and The Villages, Florida, passed away on September 21, 2023 after a long battle with a bone marrow disease.

Jim, 82 years old, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 25, 1941, along with his twin sister, Janet Rojeck (Gerald) to parents Joseph Rudolph Opatrny and Della Jane Opatrny.

Jim grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area and had many fond memories of the city and his childhood in Maple Heights. Jim was a natural athlete and excelled at high school sports, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. He was also Senior Class President and a member of the National Honor Society. In addition to his busy high school activities, Jim worked at various jobs. His stories about his paper route, bike shop and grocery store jobs reflected his pride in hard work.

Jim graduated from Ohio University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He started his career in Cleveland with Howard, Needles, Tammen and Bergendoff, as a highway design engineer. In 1967 Jim later went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration Airports Branch in the Cleveland Area Office as an airport engineer. In 1979, Jim was transferred to Canton, Michigan. As Assistant Manager of the Detroit Office he and his staff of ten administered the Airport Improvement Program in Ohio. Jim enjoyed working with the airport owners and government officials in Ohio and Michigan to improve and develop their airports. He made many lasting friendships with the people he served. Jim retired after 36 years with the FAA. After retirement Jim started his consulting firm, O-AIR LLC. and continued to advise airport officials for another eleven years.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Gayle Opatrny, whom he met on the tennis courts during an Ann Arbor Ski Club social function. This was the beginning of many years of tennis and friendship in the area. Jim’s love and commitment to his children and family and his willingness to embrace his blended family. Jim convinced Gayle that she would love biking, skiing, kayaking, and camping. Jim also embraced swimming, skiing, golfing, and fishing. They enjoyed their travels to National Parks and cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal. Jim and Gayle spent their winter months enjoying friends and activities in The Villages, Florida, and surrounding area. Jim loved the ocean and beaches of Florida. They spent many happy hours searching for shells and enjoying the marine life.

Jim is survived by his loving children from a previous marriage; daughter, Susan White (Robert), from Lakeland, Florida and his son, Robert Opatrny (Catherine), from Plymouth, Michigan. Jim’s love and devotion to his children is evident in their conversations about camping trips to the West Coast, skiing adventures and happy times visiting grandparents. Jim’s nephews Steve Rojeck (Marlo) and Brian Rojeck were also an important part of the family fun as they were growing up.

Jim’s love and commitment to his children also extended to his new blended family. Jim is survived by his stepson, Todd Wilson (Melissa), from Snoqualmie, Washington, and Jeffrey Wilson (Maryann), from Grand Blanc, Michigan. Todd and Jeff will be forever blessed with Jim’s love for them and their families.

Jim was proud of the accomplishments of his four grandchildren; Tanner and Abigail White and Olivia and Sophia Opatrny and his step-grandchildren; Samuel, Christopher, and Ryan Wilson and Andrew Wilson and Matthew, Sidney, and Annalisa Kiser. He enjoyed supporting their musical and sports activities whenever he could.

Jim was a member of the Congregational Church of Ann Arbor. Cremation took place in The Villages. At present, no formal memorial service is being planned. A family Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of money or blood to the American Red Cross. Jim would want you to pray for the world we leave our grandchildren.