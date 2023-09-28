Sally D. Jones, born on May 1, 1925, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to Mary Belle Coffee Dague and John Wesley Dague, passed away on September 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She spent her early years in State College, PA, and embarked on a journey that touched the lives of many.

In 1942, Sally continued her educational journey at Marshall University, marking the start of a life filled with learning and growth. During the tumultuous times of World War II, she found love and was married to William H. (Bill) Jones in 1944, becoming a WWII bride. Together for 70 years, they raised three daughters: Judy Pryor (Roger), Janene Chavis (Jim), and Leslie Bricker (Mark). Sally’s family expanded over the years, and she found immense joy in her seven grandchildren: Chris, Sheridan, Roger, Blake, Brian, Caitlin, and Mark, as well as her five great-grandchildren: Brennan, Saja, Remington, Isabel Rose, and Asher.

Sally’s life was marked by a deep sense of community and service. She dedicated her time as a volunteer at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio, where she served as the director of the candy stripe volunteers. Her commitment to helping others extended to her service as a medical aide during WWII. Sally was a woman of many talents and passions. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, earning the prestigious “life master” recognition, and her love for the game continued until 2023. From 1985 onwards, she spent her winters in Florida where she enjoyed the warm sunshine and many friends.

Sally and Bill also shared a passion for collecting fine antiques, a testament to their love for history and artistry. As the matriarch of her family, Sally’s warmth and wisdom served as a unifying force, creating cherished memories and strengthening bonds.

For 44 years, Sally and Bill made their home in Port Clinton, Ohio, where they built a lifetime of memories that included an annual derby day party. They were proud members of the Catawba Island Club (CIC). As golfers, they cherished the friendships they formed there. In her later years, she resided at The Kenwood in Cincinnati, surrounded by new friends and the care she deserved.

Family grave side funeral services will be held in Port Clinton, Ohio with interment services at Catawba Island cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati in Sally’s honor. Please join us in celebrating the life of Sally D. Jones, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enriched our lives with her love, wit, and grace.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, Ohio