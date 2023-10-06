Spanish Springs retail location to be renovated ahead of arrival of new store

A Spanish Springs retail location will be renovated ahead of the arrival of a new store.

Building remodeling plans were received this week by the Lady Lake Growth Management Department for the space at 1158 Main St. in the Mercado Building. The location was previously home to Picture You.

The gift shop, The Paper Store and More, will be moving into the renovated space.

Bob Anderson founded the company in 1964 in Maynard, Mass.

The Paper Store is one of the largest family-owned and operated specialty gift businesses in the country. Today, the Anderson family operates 100 stores throughout the Northeast and also in Florida – as well as a thriving eCommerce business — with over 3,000 employees.

The Paper Store offers fashion apparel, accessories, spa, home décor, stationery, jewelry, sports, and more from brands like Vera Bradley, Lilly Pulitzer, Jeep, Life is Good, Vineyard Vines and Pura Vida.