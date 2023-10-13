Skeletons have taken over front yard at home in The Villages

John Laico shared this photo of skeletons who have taken over the front yard of his home on Dutchess Loop in the Village of St. Charles.
Share your Halloween decoration and costume photos at news@villages-news.com
