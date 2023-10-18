77 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By Staff Report
Shirley Ann Ringler, 88, of The Villages, FL passed from this life on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Shirley was born in Seville, OH on November 15, 1934. She attended high school in Seville. She was a cheerleader and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Ringler, in 1952.

Shirley and Ron moved to York, PA with their four young children in 1963. She worked for West York Area High School and Dauphin Deposit Bank in York, PA. Shirley and Ron moved to The Villages in 1998 and enjoyed playing cards, tennis, pickleball, and golf. Shirley had three “holes in one”. Shirley was the treasurer for the “Bakers Dozen” in the village of Santa Domingo for many years.

She is survived by her four children, Judith Narber of Bloomsburg, PA; Ronald Ringler of Hilton Head, SC; Lynda Hoffman of Burkesville, KY; and Lisa Smith of Burkesville, KY; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren, soon to be 8. Shirley will be laid to rest in Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville, OH with Ron, her parents and grandparents.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” on November 11th at the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to E.T. York Hospice Care Center (Haven Hospice), 4200 N.W. 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606.

