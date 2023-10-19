VHA Foundation awards $1,000 grant to Sheriff’s Youth Ranch program

The Villages Homeowners Advocates Foundation Committee has donated $1,000 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch.

Peter Russell, president of the Villages Home Owners Association and Peggy Fiore, of the Village of Santiago who chairs the VHA Foundation tendered the check on Thursday to Lisa Mills of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex. Undersheriff Pat Breeden and Capt. Robert Siemer joined Lisa Mills for the check presentation. Fred Briggs, past president of the VHA, was also on hand for the check presentation.

The VHA Foundation mission is to distribute philanthropic support to organizations and programs that benefit residents and aid the community. Grants totaling more than $17,000 have been distributed to local groups this year including Villagers for Veterans, Tutors for Kids, Operation Homebound, Shared HarvestGardens the Girl Scouts Book and Pajama drive, Best Buddies mental health program and the New Horizons Service Dog program.

The VHA Foundation raises funds from members’ dues, proceeds from sponsored bingo games and donations.

Founded in 1957, the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches has been improving the lives of at-risk children through its six Florida locations and comprehensive programs. The Sheriffs Youth Ranches have been credited with helping more than 177,000 children and families in Florida. The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. is the parent organization which operates three residential programs: Boys Ranch, Youth Villa Scholarship House, and Youth Ranch/Safety Harbor; three camping programs: Youth Camp, Caruth Camp, and Camp Sorensen; and other family services around the state. The Youth Ranches are a charitable, non-profit corporation, chartered in the state of Florida.

Undersheriff Breeden thanked the VHA and praised the work that the Sheriffs Youth Ranches perform. He told of how one of the Sumter County sheriff’s deputies credits the Youth Ranches with helping his father out when he was an at risk youth. Breeden said that the deputy is sure his life would have been very different if his father had not been helped by the Youth Ranches program.

Captain Robert Siemer, Undersheriff Pat Breeden , VHA Foundation Chairwoman Peggy Fiore, VHA President Peter Russell and past president of the VHA Fred Briggs, from left.