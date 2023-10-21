81.7 F
Visit Halloween display if you dare in Village of Citrus Grove

By Staff Report

Visit a Halloween display if you dare in the Village of Citrus Grove.

Check out this Halloween display at 346 Jameson Loop in the Village oF Citrus Grove.

Anthony Pellicano has decorated his home at 346 Jameson Loop. 

Share your Halloween decoration and costume photos at news@villages-news.com

