Vincent Napolitano

May 23, 1943 – November 05, 2023

Vincent A. Napolitano of the Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on November 5, 2023 in Corner Stone Hospice House. He was the beloved husband of 52 years of Ann Napolitano.

Born in New Haven, CT on May 23,1943, son of the late Dominick and Josephine Gallucci Napolitano. Vinny worked for the State of CT. Department of Transportation. He enjoyed vacationing and yearly trips to visit family. He appreciated socializing with neighbors and golfing with friends. He was the devoted brother of Edith Macri and (Ann) “JoAnn” (Joe) Desorbo and Lorraine (Mike) Labonia and his Aunt Alvera (Dee) Gallucci.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.