John Watson Holmes, beloved brother, uncle and friend died peacefully in his sleep at The Villages Hospice House in The Villages, Florida on November 12, 2023. He was 77 years old.

Born October 8, 1946, in Detroit Michigan and living in many cities including Paducah, KY, Colorado Springs, CO and Homestead FL, his final resting place will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville Kentucky. Memorial services will be celebrated near July 4th, 2024. Details will be released at a later date.

John was a 1967 graduate of Lone Oak High School in Paducah Kentucky and attended the University of Kentucky. John was a natural athlete, excelling in most every sport attempted including tennis, scuba diving, snow skiing, marathon running and his favorite, golf. He valued his friendships acquired through his involvement with the Corvette Club and his Harley motorcycle club.

A decorated veteran, John enlisted in the Air Force and served two tours in Vietnam, including scores of missions on the EC12T Constellation aircraft, a precursor of the AWACS, as a radar technician. John was awarded The Air Medal (First Oak leaf Cluster) for providing vital air defense support for a major air strike in North Vietnam while flying in an unarmed airborne early warning and control aircraft. Afterward, John was in Federal Civil Service Air Force related work for 30 plus years. He served in the Air Force Reserves and retired at 55 as Chief Master Sergeant. We are so very proud of our hero.

John is survived by his sisters Mary Alison Hume of Versailles, KY, and Mollie Hamilton Corulla (Vince) of Madison, MS. His adoring dog Sissy will most assuredly be waiting for him in heaven. He is predeceased by his Father John Watson Holmes, Sr., his mother Alice Ranft Hamilton, and stepfather Phillip Hamilton.

Countless friends join us in mourning the loss of John due to his generosity and fun-loving nature. The family would like to thank his supportive neighbors for their kindness over the years. Be kind to others always, and support our veterans in memory of our brother, John. We believe he would also like us all to remember that life is short – enjoy the ride.