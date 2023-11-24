Dolly does Dallas with rocking halftime show at Cowboys Stadium

Who says a 77-year-old Cowgirl can’t rock?

Not Dolly Parton, who showed up at halftime of the Thanksgiving Dallas Cowboys’ game and was hotter than a TD by CeeDee – Lamb that is.

Miss Dolly blitzed the stage in a sexy show that showed this country music queen getting down with the sounds of Queen.

This was not your grandma’s turkey dressing. Dolly wore a Cowboys’ Cheerleader outfit described as a “cropped vest adorned with blue stars and a sheer, bedazzled mesh bodysuit.”

It was highlighted by tight, white shorts, which — when Dolly was younger — might be called hotpants.

Taylor Swift can have Travis Kelce –give me Dolly and Dallas.

Dolly’s appearance was part of the Cowboys annual Red Kettle Kickoff at AT&T stadium, to raise money for the Salvation Army. The Cowboys blew out the Washington Commanders, but the real show was Dolly’s halftime performance.

One fan said it all when she held up a sign that read: “I’m here for Dolly.”

So was Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys, who introduced Dolly, while standing in front of a stage near midfield.



Tony Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback announcing the game, could barely contain himself.

“I mean she looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful.” Romo told play by play man Jim Nantz.

Romo even wanted Nantz to sing along with Dolly: “Give us a little jingle,” Romo said.

Nantz declined, slyly saying, “I’m just a guy who works 9-to-5. I can’t do that.”

By the way, Villagers can get their own helping of Dolly Parton on Dec. 21, when singer Katie Deal offers her “Holly Dolly Christmas” tribute at Savannah Center.

Parton began her halftime performance asking a national television audience and packed stadium to donate money to the Salvation Army. Then Dolly turned in a couple of her all-time classics.

She opened with “Jolene,” and picked up the beat with “9 to 5.” Miss Dolly was backed by a tight, rocking band and joined on the field by a couple dozen Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Dolly recently released her new album, “Rockstar.” It’s her first “all rock” album and the guests on it include a couple guys named Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Not to mention Sting, Steven Tyler, Debbie Harry, Rob Halford, Elton John and Dolly’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Not bad, but what would you expect from a woman who was just inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

Dolly decided to flash her rocking roots in the halftime show and somewhere, Freddie Mercury must be smiling.

Miss Dolly tore through the Queen classic, “We Are the Champions,” and you could just imagine Jerry Jones dreaming of playing that song after this year’s Super Bowl.

But, wait, there’s more.

Dolly stomped and shouted her way through “We Will Rock You,” and it was the perfect music topper for the mini concert — like whipped cream on pumpkin pie.

Tony Romo summed it up best when he said:

“Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?

Tony Violanti covers music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.