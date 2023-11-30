64.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Suspect jailed after allegedly breaking into home and attacking sleeping woman

By Staff Report
A Wildwood woman has been jailed after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking a sleeping woman.

A woman said she was asleep at her home in Lady Lake in the wee hours Wednesday when she awoke to find 20-year-old Ta’Kija Rose “on top of her hitting her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner heard the commotion and pulled Rose, who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, off the woman she had attacked. Rose left the premises, but as she was leaving, she picked up a brick and threw it at the car of the woman she had attacked. The brick smashed the windshield, causing an estimated $650 in damage.

Rose had apparently been enraged after seeing a photograph and went to the woman’s home to confront her.

Rose is facing charges of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $26,000 bond.

