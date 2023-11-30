Trump the Tyrant

To the Editor:

While I am not a betting person but if a bet was offered that Trump has read Plato’s “Republic”, I would feel very confident taking the negative! I was doing some research on the “Republic” when this quote leapt off the page:

“The people have always some champion whom they set over them and nurse into greatness. . . . This and no other is the root from which a tyrant springs; when he first appears above ground he is a protector. . . . having a mob entirely at his disposal, he is not restrained from shedding the blood of kinsmen; . . . he brings them into court and murders them . . . at the same time hinting at the abolition of debts and partition of lands. . . . After a while he is driven out, but comes back, in spite of his enemies, a tyrant full grown.”

Sound familiar today?

Gerard Ragan

Village of McClure