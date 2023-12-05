Another apartment complex coming to County Road 462 in Wildwood

The Casablanca is the latest apartment project in Wildwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the 55-unit development at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Her recommendation is contingent on resolution of a utility easement. The Wildwood City Commission likely will consider the project soon.

The Casablanca will be located on County Road 462 at County Road 134 near St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Apartments will be constructed in a pair of two-story buildings on about six acres.

The project includes space for a pool and pool deck “to be designed by others,” according to the site plan, which also shows 53 parking spaces in three lots. The property also will have a dry storm water management area and a nearby retention pond.

A four-foot black aluminum retaining wall bolted to the top of a fence will provide buffering.

CR 462 north of County Road 466A has been a focal point for apartment construction in Wildwood. Other projects include Turkey Run (325 units), Beaumont Apartments (336 units) and Solamar (243 units).