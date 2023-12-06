Oxford man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

An Oxford man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash.

Timothy Mark Iams, 59, of Oxford, was involved in a crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Road 229 and County 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived on the scene, Iams was leaning up against a wooden fence to maintain his balance.

He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .175 and .162 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of drunk driving in 2013 in Lake County.

Iams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.