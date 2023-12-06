61.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
type here...

Oxford man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

By Staff Report
Timothy Mark Iams
Timothy Mark Iams

An Oxford man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash.

Timothy Mark Iams, 59, of Oxford, was involved in a crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Road 229 and County 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived on the scene, Iams was leaning up against a wooden fence to maintain his balance.

He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .175 and .162 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of drunk driving in 2013 in Lake County.

Iams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

OK Tom, let me explain why we need Trump back in office

A regular contributor from the Village of Osceola Hills is back with an impassioned defense of the Trump presidency.

Now politicians want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections

A Village of DeLuna resident is concerned that politicians and “crybabies” want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections.

Walkers and bicyclists should obey the law when it comes to stop signs

A Village of St. Charles resident returns to the debate about e-bikes, bicycles, walkers and stop signs. Read his latest Letter to the Editor.

Trump was a failure in business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident dispels the myth of Donald Trump as a great businessman.

Who is stopping at stop signs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident refutes a previous letter writer’s “statistics” on e-bikes stopping a stop signs.

Photos