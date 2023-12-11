Wildwood officials bracing for complaints during parking garage construction

Construction of Wildwood’s downtown parking garage, scheduled to begin early next month, could cause problems with pedestrians crossing busy U.S. 301 to visit businesses on the west side of the highway.

The project, expected to take 10 months, will reduce parking on the west side. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on Monday to monitor the issue, but rejected several suggestions by Police Chief Randy Parmer. They also approved several change orders resulting in savings of $37,623.

Parmer said two officers could be assigned to stop traffic and assist pedestrians, a transport vehicle could shuttle pedestrians across the highway or pedestrians could be encouraged to use the crosswalk at Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A). He said each of those options has disadvantages.

East side businesses include Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Southern Cafe and Bargains and Blessings.

Mayor Ed Wolf said monitoring the issue is the best solution because the city is likely to face criticism and could face liability for any action.

“I personally think we ought to back off,” he said. “Whatever we do, we’re considered to have a deep pocket.”

Commissioner Joe Elliott agreed that city officials are likely to be viewed as “the bad guys,” but said there could be ways to mitigate the problem such as encouraging people to park in a small empty lot or between the alley and railroad tracks behind the businesses. He said he’s heard of a company that provides shuttle transportation.

“There’s a lot of stuff that can be done,” he said.

Commissioners also approved change orders for the project that mean a cost savings of $37,623.

Adding two electric vehicle charging ports to serve four spaces will cost $27,775 and adding a concrete color to match the mortar color on City Hall across the street will cost $32,215. Adding the Wildwood logo and a sign that reads “Main Street Parking Garage” will cost $3,666.

But buying precast concrete and some electrical items directly instead of through the contractor will save $70,706. The city also will save $30,573 from a $530,000 site work estimate by using existing Duke Energy lines, although that cost could rise when Duke completes a permanent plan.

