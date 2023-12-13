66 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By Staff Report
Janet Cecilia Kunstman, 89, passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice House on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

She was born to Leon and Marian Scanlon on February 14, 1934. Raised in Aurora, IL, her working years were spent as a buyer for Henry Pratt Corporation. Her retired years were spent in Florida at the Villages and Stonecrest. She thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, playing her organ, making crafts, crocheting hats for hospital infants and last but not least, spending time with her family and many, many friends. She was married to the father of her children, Glenn C. Hanson II (1951-1981) and the love of her life David Kunstman (1983-2011). She spent the last five years with her best friend Roy David. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sisters Marilyn Hoehn and Rosemary Weiten and her son Jim Hanson.

She is survived by her son Glenn C. Hanson III and wife Ina of Texas, daughter Julie Hanson of Florida, 2 nephews, 8 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. Janet has been blessed with 22 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

The celebration of her life will be held January 12th, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley funeral home in the Villages. Visitation will be 10am-11am with a memorial service 11:00-12:00 and final resting place at Bushnell National Cemetery at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cornerstone Hospice House whose employees go above and beyond to provide peace and comfort to a loved one’s last days. Donations can be made by website (cornerstonehospice.org) by mail (2445 Lane Park Rd. Tavares, FL 321778) or by phone 352-742-6861.

