Filipino friends gather for festive celebration in Village of Fenney

There was a Christmas celebration of friendship of The Villages and neighboring areas with Filipino friends hosted by Tita Dumagsa on Dec. 9 at her home in the Village of Fenney.

In attendance were:

Feb Knoderer -Village of Springdale

Mario and Joy Liwanag – Village of Buttonwood

Prisco and Lrucy Palma -Village of La Belle North

Roly and Myra Elvambuena -Village of Polo Ridge

Roger Leyesa -Village of Denham

Joven and Vina Mangahas – Village of Lakeshore Cottages

Jun and Merly Lavengco – Village of Sunset Point

Felix and Eva Torres – Village of Lake Deaton

Boni and Betty Torres -Village of Lake Deaton

Lilia Idanan – Village of Cason Hammock

Sylvia Sio – Village of St. Catherine

Amado and Ruby Chanco – Village of Briar Meadows

Ramon and Ching Ramos – Village of Springdale

Edna Howard – Village of Polo Ridge

Rey and Geny Centeno – Village of Santiago

Gil and Manolita Ocampo -Village of Pine Ridge

Raffy and Melissa Esteva – Village of Mira Mesa

Mao and Citas Trinidad -Village of Largo

Julie Montinola -Village of Largo

Dely Blanquera -Village of Sabal Chase

Others:

Edwin and Leah Lu- Oxford, FL

Maricris Taylor – Ocala, FL

MelindaPaler -Tampa, FL

Sonny and Gloria Ayson- Citrus, FL

Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com