66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Filipino friends gather for festive celebration in Village of Fenney

By Staff Report

There was a Christmas celebration of friendship of The Villages and neighboring areas with Filipino friends hosted by Tita Dumagsa on Dec. 9 at her home in the Village of Fenney.

Red was the color when Filipino friends were hosted by Tita Dumagsa in the Village of Fenney
Red was the color when Filipino friends were hosted by Tita Dumagsa in the Village of Fenney.

In attendance were:

Feb Knoderer -Village of Springdale

Mario and Joy Liwanag – Village of Buttonwood

Prisco and Lrucy Palma -Village of La Belle North

Roly and Myra Elvambuena -Village of Polo Ridge

Roger Leyesa -Village of Denham

Joven and Vina Mangahas – Village of Lakeshore Cottages

Jun and Merly Lavengco – Village of Sunset Point

Felix and Eva Torres  – Village of Lake Deaton

Boni and Betty Torres -Village of Lake Deaton

Lilia Idanan – Village of Cason Hammock

Sylvia Sio – Village of St. Catherine

Amado and Ruby Chanco – Village of Briar Meadows

Ramon and Ching Ramos – Village of Springdale

Edna Howard – Village of Polo Ridge

Rey and Geny Centeno – Village of Santiago

Gil and Manolita Ocampo -Village of Pine Ridge

Raffy and Melissa Esteva – Village of Mira Mesa

Mao and Citas Trinidad -Village of Largo

Julie Montinola -Village of Largo

Dely Blanquera -Village of Sabal Chase

Others:

Edwin and Leah Lu- Oxford, FL

Maricris Taylor – Ocala, FL

MelindaPaler -Tampa, FL

Sonny and Gloria Ayson- Citrus, FL

Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Here’s a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident offers a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop whining about second-home smoke

A Village of Hacienda resident, who is a former smoker, is tired of the whining about second-hand smoke. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need action at intersection before there’s another fatality

A Village of Summerhill couple, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a four-way stop is not the answer to problems at a dangerous intersection in The Villages.

Response to Heritage Foundation running our country

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor which expressed fear about the Heritage Foundation.

Photos