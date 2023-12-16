Filipino friends gather for festive celebration in Village of Fenney

There was a Christmas celebration of friendship of The Villages and neighboring areas with Filipino friends hosted by Tita Dumagsa on Dec. 9 at her home in the Village of Fenney.
In attendance were:
Feb Knoderer -Village of Springdale
Mario and Joy Liwanag – Village of Buttonwood
Prisco and Lrucy Palma -Village of La Belle North
Roly and Myra Elvambuena -Village of Polo Ridge
Roger Leyesa -Village of Denham
Joven and Vina Mangahas – Village of Lakeshore Cottages
Jun and Merly Lavengco – Village of Sunset Point
Felix and Eva Torres – Village of Lake Deaton
Boni and Betty Torres -Village of Lake Deaton
Lilia Idanan – Village of Cason Hammock
Sylvia Sio – Village of St. Catherine
Amado and Ruby Chanco – Village of Briar Meadows
Ramon and Ching Ramos – Village of Springdale
Edna Howard – Village of Polo Ridge
Rey and Geny Centeno – Village of Santiago
Gil and Manolita Ocampo -Village of Pine Ridge
Raffy and Melissa Esteva – Village of Mira Mesa
Mao and Citas Trinidad -Village of Largo
Julie Montinola -Village of Largo
Dely Blanquera -Village of Sabal Chase
Others:
Edwin and Leah Lu- Oxford, FL
Maricris Taylor – Ocala, FL
MelindaPaler -Tampa, FL
Sonny and Gloria Ayson- Citrus, FL
Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com