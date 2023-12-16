Frank Re III

July 7, 1948 – December 9, 2023

Frank Re of The Villages, FL and White Plains, NY passed away on December 9th, 2023 at home in The Villages, FL.

Born July 7, 1948, he married Nancy Whyte (nee) in 1983 having met in college while he was on the GI Bill. They were blessed 9 years later with their son Joseph. They celebrated 40 years of marriage in September of this year. His military service was a major part of their lives.

He enlisted for Vietnam and signed up with the Navy for 4 years which he spent in the Blue Water and Brown Water of Vietnam on the largest (Aircraft carrier) and the littlest (River Patrol Boats) both with the US forces and as an Advisor. Involved with many Veterans groups over the years, especially Gamewardens. Most recently serving both as a Regional Officer and Supply Officer for the National Organization.

He joined the USN on Aug 25, 1968. His first duty station was the USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31). He made two Vietnam cruises before volunteering for service with river patrol boats. He underwent training for PBRs at Naval Inshore Operations Training Center, California and Vietnamese Language School in Coronado, CA.

Assigned to River Division 593 Iron Butterfly, Mar. 8, 1969, to Jan 1, 1970. He transferred to the Naval Advisory Group MACV on Jan. 1, 1970, and completed tour of duty Feb. 18, 1970.

His rank at time of discharge was GM3/c. He received the Bronze Star with Combat V, Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star and Combat V, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver and 5 Bronze Stars, Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon, RVN Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Medal Color with Palm) RVN Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Action Medal, first class color with Palm)

His service to our country included, unfortunately, a lot of exposure to Agent Orange. The first effect – Diabetes, appeared back when our son Joe was an infant. That led to numerous other health issues. He battled stage 5 Kidney failure for the last 3 years with home dialysis and was on the transplant list until they identified Pancreatic Cancer at the end of September.

He learned to enjoy golf once he moved to the Villages, He always preferred his recliner, books, computer, and of course his TV controller.

He was predeceased by His mom Madeline Passino (nee), his Brothers Victor & Fred Morosco and his niece Carina Batchelor. He is survived by his Wife Nancy and Son Joseph. As well as Sister, Sister-in-Law, Brother-in-Law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11 am at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. Hwy 27/441 Lady Lake, FL. Funeral service will follow at noon at the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL, followed by a reception.

A Celebration of Life is planned at their long time Church home in NY at White Plains Presbyterian Church on January 20th, 2024 at noon.