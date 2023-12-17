65.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I can answer Daniel Webster’s question as to what resources or money it provides for those held by ICE:
“VA does not provide or fund any health care services to individuals detained in ICE custody. At no time are any VA health care professionals or VA funds used for this purpose,” VA press secretary Terrence Hayes told Fox News Digital earlier this month.
What Webster is doing is called “cat fishing” and it is dishonest. It is the equivalent of asking Rep. Webster:
“Hey Daniel – Do you still beat your wife?”

Vince Lipert
Stonecrest

 

