Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

To the Editor:

I can answer Daniel Webster’s question as to what resources or money it provides for those held by ICE:

“VA does not provide or fund any health care services to individuals detained in ICE custody. At no time are any VA health care professionals or VA funds used for this purpose,” VA press secretary Terrence Hayes told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

What Webster is doing is called “cat fishing” and it is dishonest. It is the equivalent of asking Rep. Webster:

“Hey Daniel – Do you still beat your wife?”

Vince Lipert

Stonecrest