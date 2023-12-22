68 F
The Villages
Friday, December 22, 2023
Wildwood man jailed after hitting another man in face with bag of dog treats

By Staff Report
David Michael Blum
David Michael Blum

A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a bag of dog treats.

David Michael Blum, 43, was at his residence at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he went into the bedroom of another man and punched him on the right side of his head, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The native New Yorker picked up a bag of dog treats and threw them at the other man, hitting him in the face.

A criminal history check revealed that Blum has previously been convicted of battery in 2010 and 2015 in Pasco County.

Due to the previous battery convictions, Blum was arrested on a felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

In 2017, Blum removed a GPS monitor and escaped from a work detail in Marion County.

