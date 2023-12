A Villager got his third lifetime hole-in-one while golfing at The Links Club at Spruce Creek South.

Mike Connifey of the Village of Sanibel got the lucky ace Saturday at Hole # 16 at 146 yards using a 4-iron.

He recently got his second hole-in-one while golfing at Havana/Kilimanjaro in The Villages.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com