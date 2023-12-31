43.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Trump vs. Biden? It’s an easy choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Maine has removed Trump from their 2024 voter registry, just as Colorado will do, and other states will follow.
Florida must do the same. Trump’s four indictments, 91 felony charges, his rape conviction of E.J. Carroll, his New York city tax fraud lawsuit he has lost for $250M, his confirmed involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, his affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal – all indicate he is an untrustworthy con-artist who will eventually end up in prison.
POTUS Joe Biden is the man to lead us out of this nightmare.

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

