Patricia Wright

Patricia “Pat” Wright, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 31, 2023. Born in Queens, New York, Pat was the beloved daughter of the late Edward Ellis and Helen Rohan Cobb. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ross Wright, and son Patrick Wright.

Pat was a vibrant and spirited individual who had a zest for life. She had a deep love for the Kansas City Chiefs football team, playing golf with her friends, enjoying a delicious glass of red wine or good meal. However, above all else, Pat cherished her family, especially her four boys. She found immense joy in spending time with them and creating lasting memories.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses: Joseph and Jody Dembowski of Mechanicsville, VA; Robert and Shari Dembowski of Locust Valley, NY; James and Teresa Dembowski of Concord, NC; and Michael Wright of Kannapolis, NC.

Additionally, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Amy (Tim) Brewster, Amanda Dembowski, Susan (Eric) Stavitzski , Cortney (Patrick) O’Daniel, Brittany (Craig) Sordyl who will forever hold a special place in their hearts for their beloved grandmother. She was further blessed with the love of nine great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses: Ed (Carol) Cobb of Saratoga, CA; Bill (Maureen) Cobb of Fort Collins, CO; Helen (Aric) Clark of San Rafael, CA.

A ceremony to scatter ashes is planned for the spring of 2024, where family and friends will gather to pay their final respects and honor Pat’s life. Details regarding the ceremony will be shared closer to the date.

Patricia “Pat” Wright will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, love for her family, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.