Race is on for Marion County Commission seat to represent The Villages

The race is on for a Marion County Commission seat to represent The Villages, as well as Stonecrest and Spruce Creek.

Matthew McClain, who was appointed to the commission last year, filed paperwork this past week indicating he will be seeking a term in his own right. He was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the resignation of Commissioner Jeff Gold.

McClain is the son of Stan McClain, who previously held the commission seat. He is now a member of the Florida Legislature.

The younger McClain will face fellow Republican David Blackwell in the race for the District 3 seat in the GOP primary later this year.