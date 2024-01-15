66.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 15, 2024
type here...

Race is on for Marion County Commission seat to represent The Villages

By Staff Report
Matthew McClain
Matthew McClain
David Blackwell
David Blackwell

The race is on for a Marion County Commission seat to represent The Villages, as well as Stonecrest and Spruce Creek.

Matthew McClain, who was appointed to the commission last year, filed paperwork this past week indicating he will be seeking a term in his own right. He was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the resignation of Commissioner Jeff Gold.

McClain is the son of Stan McClain, who previously held the commission seat. He is now a member of the Florida Legislature.

The younger McClain will face fellow Republican David Blackwell in the race for the District 3 seat in the GOP primary later this year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

A Villager contends that there is room to widen the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is used as a weapon

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues The Villages Daily Sun is frequently used as a political weapon.

Battery upgrade appears to make my golf cart go faster

A Village of Pine Ridge resident explains a recent upgrade appears to be making his golf cart go faster.

Village of DeLuna resident says he wants to know about local crime

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he wants information about local crime.

Golf carts aren’t going that fast

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident reacts to news that the sheriff’s office is cracking down on speeding golf carts that have been mechanically enhanced.

Photos