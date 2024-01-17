54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Honduras apprehended on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Jorge Arturo Alvarenga Cartagena
Jorge Arturo Alvarenga Cartagena

An unlicensed driver from Honduras was apprehended on U.S. 301.

Jorge Arturo Alvarenga Cartagena, 44, of Summerfield, was driving a silver GMC truck at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 466 when a check of the license plate revealed the truck’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Alvarenga Cartagena admitted he does not have a driver’s license and offered a copy of his passport from Honduras for identification. He said he has been living in Florida for eight years.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

The Villages Daily Sun and WVLG are propaganda tools

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun and radio station WVLG are propaganda tools cleverly controlled by the Developer.

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos