Unlicensed driver from Honduras apprehended on U.S. 301

An unlicensed driver from Honduras was apprehended on U.S. 301.

Jorge Arturo Alvarenga Cartagena, 44, of Summerfield, was driving a silver GMC truck at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 466 when a check of the license plate revealed the truck’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Alvarenga Cartagena admitted he does not have a driver’s license and offered a copy of his passport from Honduras for identification. He said he has been living in Florida for eight years.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.