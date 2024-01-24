Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested on DUI with Bud Light in pickup

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested on a drunk driving charge with Bud Light in his pickup.

Gerardo Gomez Gomez, 21, of Webster, was driving a black Ford pickup in the early morning hours on Wednesday on County Road 471 when he was spotted swerving across the line, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Gomez Gomez accelerated rapidly before turning into a driveway and fleeing on foot. He was found hiding in a tall grassy wooded area. He was identified by his identification card from Mexico. He does not have Florida driver’s license, but previously was issued a Florida identification number which showed an active suspension for failure to pay traffic fines.

It appeared Gomez Gomez had been drinking and a half-empty Bud Light beer can was found in the center console of his pickup. There were also several open beer cans and bottles in the truck.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .224 and .234 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,650 bond.