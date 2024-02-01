Oxford man arrested with drugs in parking lot of supermarket

An Oxford man was arrested with drugs in the parking lot of a supermarket.

Dustin Cody Cole, 36, was driving a white Dodge Dakota towing a trailer with non-functioning brake lights at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot grocery store.

The officer realized he had had a conversation with Cole on Jan. 24 when he arrived to pick up his brother’s truck when the brother was arrested at the Village of Fenney. At the time, the officer was aware that Cole’s license was suspended and reminded him not to drive again until his license was reinstated.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the Save-A-Lot parking lot and the dog alerted on Cole’s Dodge Dakota, leading to the discovery of xanax, for which Cole did not have a prescription.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,650 bond.