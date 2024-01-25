Speeding driver in truck pulling trailer arrested at Village of Fenney

A speeding driver in a truck pulling a trailer was arrested at the Village of Fenney.

Levi Brandon Cole, 39, of Summerfield, was driving a black truck with a cracked windshield at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was clocked at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone in the area of Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The license plate on the trailer had expired.

During a traffic stop, Cole admitted he did not have a valid license. The officer found that Cole, who has a long criminal history, has had multiple suspensions and revocations of his driver’s license.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.