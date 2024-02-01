Webster votes to hold illegal immigrants accountable for fraud  

Congressman Daniel Webster voted this week to pass H.R. 6678, the Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act, legislation that establishes ground for inadmissibility and deportation for illegal immigrants that engage in identity theft or Social Security fraud.

“Protecting Social Security and holding lawbreakers accountable, are important issues for my constituents,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This bill addresses a vulnerability – illegal immigrants exploiting Americans’ personal information – and holds them accountable for committing these crimes against Americans.”

Under current law, identity theft and social security fraud do not always result in inadmissibility or deportation for illegal immigrants. H.R. 6678 ensures that illegal immigrants who have committed or have been convicted of these crimes are deemed inadmissible and made deportable.