56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Webster votes to hold illegal immigrants accountable for fraud  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster voted this week to pass H.R. 6678, the Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act, legislation that establishes ground for inadmissibility and deportation for illegal immigrants that engage in identity theft or Social Security fraud.

“Protecting Social Security and holding lawbreakers accountable, are important issues for my constituents,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This bill addresses a vulnerability – illegal immigrants exploiting Americans’ personal information – and holds them accountable for committing these crimes against Americans.”

Under current law, identity theft and social security fraud do not always result in inadmissibility or deportation for illegal immigrants. H.R. 6678 ensures that illegal immigrants who have committed or have been convicted of these crimes are deemed inadmissible and made deportable.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Why target souped-up golf carts when so many cars are speeding?

A resident of the Soulliere Villas wonders why souped-up golf carts are being targeted by local law enforcement when so many automobiles are speeding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages not so special anymore

An “outsider” has a few observations to make about The Villages. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

In a Letter to the Editor, a fraud victim shares her story of being scammed. She offers some advice.

Photos