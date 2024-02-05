62.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...

Visually Impaired Persons Support Group expanding to Ezell Recreation Center

By Staff Report

The Villages Visually Impaired Persons Support Group is expanding. Beginning this month the group will be adding a second monthly meeting to the current schedule, with a meeting at Ezell Recreation Center on the third Monday of each month.

The support group will continue its current schedule of meetings on the first Thursday of each month at Bridgeport Recreation Center. Both meetings are from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

As the number of persons attending the meetings has grown, the group felt that offering a second meeting, and a second location, would allow more visually impaired to participate.

The first new meeting on Feb. 19, will be an open house to introduce the group to the new time and location.

For more information contact Chairman Melinda Zeman, at (386) 867-0284 zemanzoo@gmail.com or or  Ezell meeting leader Donna Evans at (352) 391-4586 or Evansdj01@gmail.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

A Village of Largo resident writes that he is appreciate of recent perspectives of residents living outside The Villages.

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Golf carts do not have the right of way at the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident tries to clear up confusion and says golf carts do not have the right way at the gates.

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

Photos