Visually Impaired Persons Support Group expanding to Ezell Recreation Center

The Villages Visually Impaired Persons Support Group is expanding. Beginning this month the group will be adding a second monthly meeting to the current schedule, with a meeting at Ezell Recreation Center on the third Monday of each month.

The support group will continue its current schedule of meetings on the first Thursday of each month at Bridgeport Recreation Center. Both meetings are from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

As the number of persons attending the meetings has grown, the group felt that offering a second meeting, and a second location, would allow more visually impaired to participate.

The first new meeting on Feb. 19, will be an open house to introduce the group to the new time and location.

For more information contact Chairman Melinda Zeman, at (386) 867-0284 zemanzoo@gmail.com or or Ezell meeting leader Donna Evans at (352) 391-4586 or Evansdj01@gmail.com