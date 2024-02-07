Eric W. Singleton

March 12, 1965 – February 01, 2024

Eric W. Singleton, beloved son, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on February 1, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. He was 58 years old.

Eric was born to Sylvia and Roy Singleton on March 12, 1965, in Lexington, Missouri.

He grew up in Lexington and attended the University of Missouri (Mizzou) where he received a degree in political science. He started his career in the Kansas City Police Department.

His distinguished career in law enforcement continued as he became a U.S. Secret Service Agent, a Federal Air Marshal, and a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. His commitment to protecting others and the security of our country was unwavering.

Outside of his professional life, Eric was a dedicated father, an outgoing friend, and a life-long Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

He is survived by his father, Roy Singleton, his daughter, Katherine Singleton (Ryan), and his granddaughter Molly, as well as his brother, Mike Wallace (Vickie), his sister, Pam Reynolds (Steve), his nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Eric is preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Singleton.

At this time, no memorial services are planned, but there will be a celebration of life in a few months time.