The Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Savannah Center.

The meeting will include representatives from community development districts from across The Villages. Topics on the agenda include patching concerns, problems caused by tree roots, the maintenance condition of paths located south of County Road 466 and clarification of how paths are monitored. The Saddlebook Multi-Modal Path will also be discussed.

The meeting is open to the public.